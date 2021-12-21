CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Jones lifts UNC Asheville over Milligan 114-54

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 9:55 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 19 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Milligan 114-54 on Tuesday night.

LJ Thorpe and Quay Kimble added 16 points each for the Bulldogs.

Luke Lawson had 14 points for UNC Asheville (8-5).

UNC Asheville is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 114 points were a season best for UNC Asheville.

Flynn Carlson had 10 points for the Buffaloes.

