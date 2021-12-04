CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Jones lifts North Texas past LSU-Shreveport 73-35

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:40 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones had 14 points as North Texas routed LSU-Shreveport 73-35 on Saturday.

North Texas was originally scheduled to play Nevada, but the Wolf Pack is in COVID-19 protocol and canceled the game as scheduled Friday morning. NAIA member LSU-Shreveport was a last-minute substitution.

Aaron Scott had 10 points for North Texas (4-3). Thomas Bell added 10 points.

Royce Hunter had 9 points for the Pilots.

