CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Jones carries Stetson past…

Jones carries Stetson past College of Charleston 67-59

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had a season-high 23 points as Stetson beat College of Charleston 67-59 on Thursday night.

Josh Smith had 14 points for Stetson (4-6). Chase Johnston added 14 points.

Raekwon Horton had 14 points for the Cougars (7-4). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Ben Burnham had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up