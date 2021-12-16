Jones carries Stetson past College of Charleston 67-59

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had a season-high 23 points as Stetson beat College of Charleston 67-59 on Thursday…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had a season-high 23 points as Stetson beat College of Charleston 67-59 on Thursday night.

Josh Smith had 14 points for Stetson (4-6). Chase Johnston added 14 points.

Raekwon Horton had 14 points for the Cougars (7-4). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Ben Burnham had 10 points.

