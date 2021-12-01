CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 24 to…

Johnson scores 24 to carry Xavier past C. Michigan 78-45

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 24 points and Xavier easily handled Central Michigan 78-45 on Wednesday night.

Jack Nunge had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Xavier (6-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Colby Jones distributed seven assists in the win.

Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Chippewas (1-6), who now have dropped four straight. Ralph Bissainthe grabbed eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up