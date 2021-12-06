CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Johnson leads Mercer past…

Johnson leads Mercer past Coastal Carolina 74-69

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 16 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Coastal Carolina 74-69 on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 16 points for the Bears (6-4), who have won four in a row. Felipe Haase added 13 points. Kamar Robertson had 12 points.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (4-3). Wilfried Likayi added 15 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up