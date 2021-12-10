CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Johnson, Alabama A&M visit Samford

Johnson, Alabama A&M visit Samford

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama A&M (1-5) vs. Samford (7-2)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jalen Johnson and Alabama A&M will battle Jermaine Marshall and Samford. The junior Johnson has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Marshall, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Marshall has averaged 12.9 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for Samford. Complementing Marshall is Jaden Campbell, who is accounting for 11.1 points per game. Alabama A&M is led by Johnson, who is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Samford is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Garrett Hicks has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 32.5 percent of them, and is 7 of 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked third in all of Division I with an average of 77.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up