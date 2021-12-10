Johnson, Alabama A&M visit Samford

Alabama A&M (1-5) vs. Samford (7-2) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Alabama A&M (1-5) vs. Samford (7-2)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jalen Johnson and Alabama A&M will battle Jermaine Marshall and Samford. The junior Johnson has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Marshall, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Marshall has averaged 12.9 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for Samford. Complementing Marshall is Jaden Campbell, who is accounting for 11.1 points per game. Alabama A&M is led by Johnson, who is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 25 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Samford is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Garrett Hicks has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 32.5 percent of them, and is 7 of 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked third in all of Division I with an average of 77.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.