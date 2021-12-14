CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Jenkins lifts Stony Brook past Central Connecticut 87-67

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 8:57 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 21 points as Stony Brook rolled past Central Connecticut 87-67 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Roberts had 19 points for Stony Brook (6-4). Tykei Greene and Tyler Stephenson-Moore each had 14 points.

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-9). Jayden Brown and Trenton McLaughlin each had 13 points.

