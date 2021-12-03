Jean-Marie carries Portland St. over Idaho St. 63-55

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Portland State to a 63-55 win…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Portland State to a 63-55 win over Idaho State on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Marlon Ruffin had 10 points and nine rebounds for Portland State (3-3, 1-0).

Tarik Cool had 27 points for the Bengals (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games.

Austin Smellie grabbed seven rebounds and Robert Ford snared six in defeat.

