Jacksonville squares up against Georgia

Jacksonville (4-2) vs. Georgia (3-5) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Georgia both look…

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Georgia both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of victories in their last game. Georgia earned an 82-79 home win over Memphis on Wednesday, while Jacksonville won 67-56 at Charleston Southern on Thursday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season. For Jacksonville, Jordan Davis, Bryce Workman and Osayi Osifo have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Dolphins points over their last five.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dolphins. Georgia has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to 54.2 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

