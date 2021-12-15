IUPUI faces Chicago State

Chicago State (3-7) vs. IUPUI (1-8) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI…

Chicago State (3-7) vs. IUPUI (1-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. IUPUI lost 70-44 at Tennessee State on Friday, while Chicago State came up short in a 70-59 game at home to Northern Illinois on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: IUPUI’s B.J. Maxwell has averaged 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while Kj Pruitt has put up five points. For the Cougars, Brandon Betson has averaged 15.3 points while Jahsean Corbett has put up 11.4 points and seven rebounds.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Betson has connected on 36.9 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Chicago State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has lost its last five road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI is rated second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game and 11.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.