Ituka scores 34 to lift Marist past Boston U. 84-79 in OT

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:46 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jao Ituka scored a season-high 34 points in missing just three of 14-shot attempts and Marist beat Boston University 84-79 in overtime on Saturday.

Ituka also made 11 of 13 free throws. His 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 68 to force overtime.

Ricardo Wright had 14 points and six rebounds, Raheim Sullivan scored 11 and Matt Herasme grabbed nine rebounds for Marist (5-5).

Javante McCoy scored 17 points for the Terriers (9-4), whose five-game winning streak ended. Jonas Harper added 14 points and Sukhmail Mathon scored 13 points with 14 rebounds.

