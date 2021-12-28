CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Iowa plays W. Illinois

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Western Illinois (10-3) vs. Iowa (9-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8:01 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois squares up against Iowa in a non-conference matchup. Western Illinois fell 84-78 at Nebraska Omaha on Wednesday. Iowa is coming off a 93-62 home win against Southeastern Louisiana last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Kris Murray has put up 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Trenton Massner has averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Will Carius has put up 17.8 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Massner has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawkeyes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Iowa has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 27 of 77 field goals (35.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 87.6 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes third nationally. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

