Iona faces tough test vs No. 16 Seton Hall

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Iona (9-2) vs. No. 16 Seton Hall (9-1)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for Iona. Iona has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Seton Hall is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jared Rhoden, Alexis Yetna and Bryce Aiken have combined to score 43 percent of Seton Hall’s points this season. For Iona, Tyson Jolly, Dylan van Eyck and Elijah Joiner have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JARED: Rhoden has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gaels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has 36 assists on 88 field goals (40.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Iona has assists on 56 of 85 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gaels have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

