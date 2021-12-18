Indiana St. squares off against Oakland City

Oakland City vs. Indiana State (5-6) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State…

Oakland City vs. Indiana State (5-6)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores will be taking on the Mighty Oaks of Division II Oakland City. Indiana State is coming off a 67-43 win at home over Alabama A&M in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Henry has averaged 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Sycamores, while Cooper Neese has recorded 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Through 11 games, Indiana State’s Cameron Henry has connected on 31.7 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Sycamores scored 66.5 points per matchup across those four games.

