Illinois St. faces Quincy

Quincy vs. Illinois State (5-5)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds are set to battle the Hawks of Division II Quincy. Illinois State is coming off an 80-71 win on the road against Chicago State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Antonio Reeves has averaged 21.5 points this year for Illinois State. Sy Chatman has complemented Reeves with 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.ANTONIO IS ACCURATE: Through 10 games, Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has connected on 45.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Redbirds scored 74.2 points per contest in those five games.

