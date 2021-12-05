Illinois looks to extend streak vs Iowa

Illinois (6-2, 1-0) vs. Iowa (7-1, 0-1) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks…

Illinois (6-2, 1-0) vs. Iowa (7-1, 0-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks for its ninth straight conference win against Iowa. Illinois’ last Big Ten loss came against the Michigan State Spartans 81-72 on Feb. 23. Iowa lost 77-70 on the road to Purdue in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Iowa’s Keegan Murray has averaged 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks while Kris Murray has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 6.6 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 15.1 points.MIGHTY MURRAY: Keegan Murray has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois’s Plummer has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 42.1 percent of them, and is 21 of 44 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 97.2 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.8 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the country. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

