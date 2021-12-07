Idaho State hopes to end skid vs Cal

Idaho State (1-7) vs. Cal (4-5) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to…

Idaho State (1-7) vs. Cal (4-5)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it battles Cal. Idaho State is looking to break its current seven-game losing streak. Cal lost 66-58 at Utah on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARIK: Tarik Cool has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Idaho State’s Robert Ford III has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54.8 points and allowing 69.8 points during those contests. Cal has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 64.

LAST FIVE: Idaho State has averaged only 58.2 points per game over its last five games. The Bengals have given up 69.4 points per game over that span.

