CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Idaho State goes up…

Idaho State goes up against Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethesda vs. Idaho State (1-8)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Idaho State lost 72-46 to Cal in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tarik Cool has averaged 11.4 points for the Bengals, while Robert Ford III has accounted for 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Idaho State put up 87 points and won by 39 over Bethesda when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bengals offense put up 55 points per contest across those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up