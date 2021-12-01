CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Hyman scores 30, Orange…

Hyman scores 30, Orange upset No. 18 Ohio State women 96-91

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:02 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points, Chrislyn Carr scored all 24 of her points in the second half and Syracuse upended No. 18 Ohio State 97-91 in the Big Ten/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Hyman’s 3-pointer with 1:54 broke a tie at 57 in the third quarter and the Orange led the rest of the way.

Naje Murray, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, added 21 points for the Orange (4-4), who only played six players and got four points from its reserve.

Jaycy Sheldon scored 23 points, Taylor Mikesell 21 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 16 for the Buckeyes (5-1), who played outside of Ohio and a Power 5 opponent for the first time this season.

Ohio State, which was outscoring opponents by 36 points and hadn’t allowed more than 63, scored 15 straight points after Syracuse hit a game-opening 3-pointer. The Orange were within 23-17 after one quarter and trailed 39-36 at the half.

Hyman and Murray combined for 30 points in the first half and once Carr joined the offense, Syracuse took off, outscoring Ohio State 29-19 in the third quarter.

Syracuse was 18 of 28 in the second half and made 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Hyman was 12-of-18 shooting with four 3-pointers and played all 40 minutes, Murray was 8 of 13 and Carr went 13 of 14 from the line. Alaysia Styles added 11 points.

