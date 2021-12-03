Hunt, Denver visit Texas State

Denver (3-6) vs. Texas State (5-2) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Denver (3-6) vs. Texas State (5-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as KJ Hunt and Denver will battle Caleb Asberry and Texas State. The junior Hunt has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Asberry, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asberry, Mason Harrell, Isiah Small, Nighael Ceaser and Shelby Adams have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hunt has had his hand in 43 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. Hunt has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bobcats are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.8 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Summit League teams.

