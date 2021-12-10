Hunt, Denver visit Dixie St.

Denver (3-8) vs. Dixie St. (4-5) Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

Denver (3-8) vs. Dixie St. (4-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as KJ Hunt and Denver will take on Cameron Gooden and Dixie St.. Hunt has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Gooden is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Dixie St.’s Gooden has averaged 14.2 points and 4.1 assists while Hunter Schofield has put up 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Hunt has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Michael Henn has put up 11.1 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hunt has directly created 43 percent of all Denver field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Trailblazers are 0-5 when they score 73 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 73 points. The Pioneers are 0-8 when allowing 66 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Denver has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Dixie St. is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 98.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. is ranked fifth in all of Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Trailblazers have pushed that total to 78.8 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.