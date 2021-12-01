CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Howard leads No. 16 Kentucky women past West Virginia 83-60

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 9:15 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double with six blocks and No. 16 Kentucky rolled over West Virginia 83-60 on Wednesday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Edwards had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1) and Jada Walker scored 11 points. Howard was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kentucky was 11 of 19 behind the arc, shot 51% (29 of 57) overall and had a 43-28 rebounding advantage with 10 blocks.

Trailing 17-16 after one quarter, five different players hit 3-pointers in the second when the Wildcats went 5 of 7 and took a 40-31 lead. Howard had 10 points in the third when the lead was pushed to 62-45.

West Virginia (4-2) was 7 of 16 in the first quarter with three 3s and finished with four 3s and 23 of 62 (37%).

Kirsten Dean scored 20 points and Esmery Martinez 14 for the Mountaineers, who dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to BYU by one point last week.

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

