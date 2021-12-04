CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Howard hands American 7th-straight…

Howard hands American 7th-straight loss with 90-56 win

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Settle III scored 19 points and Randall Brumant scored 16 points making all seven of shot attempts and Howard beat American 90-56 on Saturday.

In ending its two-game losing streak, the Bison built a 9-0 lead, extended it to 27-13 and went to intermission up 43-22. Tai Bibbs scored 14 points and Elijah Hawkins 11 for Howard (5-4).

Matt Rogers scored 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting and Stacy Beckton Jr. scored 13 for American (2-7) which has lost seven straight.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up