CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » House propels New Mexico…

House propels New Mexico past New Mexico State 101-94

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 1:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 29 points to spark New Mexico to a 101-94 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points for the Lobos (5-3). Jay Allen-Tovar pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Javonte Johnson scored 12.

Teddy Allen topped the Aggies (5-2) with 31 points, going 12 for 12 at the free-throw line. Sir’Jabari Rice added 21 points, while Will McNair Jr. scored 14 with eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up