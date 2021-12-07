Hofstra looks to extend streak vs Stony Brook

Hofstra (5-4) vs. Stony Brook (3-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra (5-4) vs. Stony Brook (3-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stony Brook. Hofstra has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Seawolves. Stony Brook’s last win in the series came on Dec. 20, 2015, a 71-68 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra’s Zach Cooks, Jalen Ray and Omar Silverio have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Aaron Estrada has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Hofstra has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pride have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Hofstra has assists on 60 of 101 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Stony Brook defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

