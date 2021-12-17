CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Hofstra faces tough test vs No. 24 Arkansas

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Hofstra (6-5) vs. No. 24 Arkansas (9-1)

Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arkansas presents a tough challenge for Hofstra. Hofstra has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Arkansas lost 88-66 to Oklahoma on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Arkansas’ JD Notae has averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Au’Diese Toney has put up 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Pride, Zach Cooks has averaged 17.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals while Aaron Estrada has put up 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davonte Davis has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pride have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 57 of 101 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas attempts more free throws per game than any other SEC team. The Razorbacks have averaged 22.6 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

