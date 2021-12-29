Hofstra, Elon start CAA play

Hofstra (8-5, 0-0) vs. Elon (3-10, 0-0) Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and…

Hofstra (8-5, 0-0) vs. Elon (3-10, 0-0)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Elon meet in the first CAA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Hofstra finished with eight wins and six losses, while Elon won four games and lost seven.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra’s Jalen Ray, Omar Silverio and Abayomi Iyiola have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Estrada has connected on 25.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 95.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Elon is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Phoenix. Elon has 39 assists on 64 field goals (60.9 percent) across its past three games while Hofstra has assists on 60 of 97 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the nation. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

