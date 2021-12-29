Hobbs leads Indiana St. past Midway 107-51

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Hobbs scored a career-high 23 points as Indiana State easily defeated Midway 107-51 on…

Listen now to WTOP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Hobbs scored a career-high 23 points as Indiana State easily defeated Midway 107-51 on Wednesday night.

Cooper Neese added 20 points for the Sycamores.

Micah Thomas had 17 points and eight assists for Indiana State (7-6), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cameron Crawford added 14 points and seven rebounds. Julian Larry had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 9 points.

It was the first time this season Indiana State scored at least 100 points.

Indiana State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Indiana State dominated the first half and led 53-25 at the break. The Sycamores’ 53 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Raekwon Evans had 21 points for the Eagles. Rico Tate added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.