Hillmon, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Minnesota

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 4:14 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half on Sunday and No. 13 Michigan defeated Minnesota 73-61.

Leigha Brown scored 10 of her 19 after the break to help the Wolverines (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) pull away.

Jasmine Powell scored 19 points and Sara Scalia 13 for the Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2).

Powell had 13 in the first half when Minnesota used a 22-12 second quarter to take a 33-29 lead.

After a Gadiva Hubbard 3-pointer increased the Golden Gopher lead to seven, Laila Pelia made a layup and then Hillmon and Brown took over. The duo combined for the last 15 Michigan points of the third quarter for a 46-42 lead.

The Wolverines went 12 of 17 from the field in the fourth quarter as Minnesota never got closer than seven despite making three 3-pointers and going 8 of 13 overall.

Despite going 2 of 11 behind the arc, Michigan shot 54% (30 of 36). Minnesota had seven 3s and shot 47% but had 21 turnovers and was outrebounded by 11.

