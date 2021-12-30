CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Hill leads Presbyterian over…

Hill leads Presbyterian over Truett-McConnell 91-49

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill had 14 points as Presbyterian rolled past Truett-McConnell 91-49 on Thursday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 13 points for Presbyterian (8-7). Brandon Younger added 12 points and Kirshon Thrash had 10 points.

Presbyterian scored 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Enocka Franky had 18 points for the Bears.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up