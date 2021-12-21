CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » High Point hangs on…

High Point hangs on for 55-52 win over FAU

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 9:50 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaden House scored 14 points and made a pair of foul shots with 15 seconds to go and High Point beat Florida Atlantic 55-52 on Tuesday night.

Alijah Martin missed a 3-point attempt at the horn for the Owls.

Zach Austin scored 12 for High Point (6-6).

Bryan Greenlee scored 14 points for the Owls (7-6), Martin 13 points and Vladislav Goldin 10.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

