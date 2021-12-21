High Point hangs on for 55-52 win over FAU

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaden House scored 14 points and made a pair of foul shots with 15 seconds…

Listen now to WTOP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jaden House scored 14 points and made a pair of foul shots with 15 seconds to go and High Point beat Florida Atlantic 55-52 on Tuesday night.

Alijah Martin missed a 3-point attempt at the horn for the Owls.

Zach Austin scored 12 for High Point (6-6).

Bryan Greenlee scored 14 points for the Owls (7-6), Martin 13 points and Vladislav Goldin 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.