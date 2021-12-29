CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » High Point faces tough…

High Point faces tough test vs No. 18 Kentucky

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High Point (6-7) vs. No. 18 Kentucky (9-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for High Point. High Point has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Western Kentucky last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 16.1 points and 15.5 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Zach Austin has put up 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-2 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-7 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: High Point’s Austin has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 31 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45.4 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 15.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Military housing advocacy group sees miles of work ahead after Balfour Beatty plea

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Federal judge rejects Oklahoma lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up