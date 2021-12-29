High Point faces tough test vs No. 18 Kentucky

High Point (6-7) vs. No. 18 Kentucky (9-2) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST…

High Point (6-7) vs. No. 18 Kentucky (9-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for High Point. High Point has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Western Kentucky last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 16.1 points and 15.5 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Zach Austin has put up 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-2 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-7 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: High Point’s Austin has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 31 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45.4 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 15.6 offensive boards per game.

