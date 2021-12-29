CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Henderson carries Central Michigan over Kent State 72-69

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 7:56 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Henderson had 18 points as Central Michigan broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Kent State 72-69 on Wednesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan (2-10). Brian Taylor added 10 rebounds and Kevin Miller had seven assists.

Sincere Carry scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Flashes (5-6). Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six assists.

