HBU takes on Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Houston Baptist (2-5)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Houston Baptist lost 85-67 loss at home to Oral Roberts in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darius Lee has averaged 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Brycen Long has complemented Lee with 10.7 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Houston Baptist put up 93 points and won by 33 over Champion Christian College when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Huskies offense scored 65.7 points per contest in those seven contests.

