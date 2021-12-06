CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » HBU takes on Champion…

HBU takes on Champion Christian College

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Champion Christian College vs. Houston Baptist (2-5)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Houston Baptist lost 85-67 loss at home to Oral Roberts in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darius Lee has averaged 11.9 points and 9.1 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Brycen Long has complemented Lee with 10.7 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Houston Baptist put up 93 points and won by 33 over Champion Christian College when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Huskies offense scored 65.7 points per contest in those seven contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up