HBU hosts Rice

Rice (5-4) vs. Houston Baptist (3-5)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Houston Baptist both look to put winning streaks together . Rice blew out Jarvis Christian by 38 on Saturday. Houston Baptist is coming off an 84-67 win over Champion Christian College on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Darius Lee has averaged 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Brycen Long is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points per game. The Owls have been led by Max Fiedler, who is averaging 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: Across nine appearances this season, Rice’s Fiedler has shot 66.7 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has 53 assists on 92 field goals (57.6 percent) across its past three outings while Rice has assists on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second among Southland teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36 percent. The Huskies have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game and 16.7 per game over their last three games.

