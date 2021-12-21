Hawaii, Vandy meet in Diamond Head Classic

Vanderbilt (6-4) vs. Hawaii (4-3) Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST…

Vanderbilt (6-4) vs. Hawaii (4-3)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Hawaii will meet in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii earned an 88-52 win over Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 8, while Vanderbilt won easily 77-51 against Austin Peay on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers has averaged 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while Junior Madut has put up 12 points. For the Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while Jordan Wright has put up 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.SOLID SCOTTY: Pippen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Vanderbilt is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Commodores are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Commodores. Hawaii has 52 assists on 77 field goals (67.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Vanderbilt has assists on 20 of 72 field goals (27.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Vanderbilt defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.4 percent, the 29th-best mark in the country. Hawaii has allowed opponents to shoot 43.9 percent from the field through seven games (ranked 252nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.