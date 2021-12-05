CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Harvard faces Babson College

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 6:31 AM

Babson College vs. Harvard (5-4)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Harvard Crimson will be taking on the Beavers of Division III Babson College. Harvard lost 87-77 at UMass in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Chris Ledlum has averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Crimson, while Noah Kirkwood has recorded 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.LONG-RANGE LEDLUM: Through nine games, Harvard’s Chris Ledlum has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 69.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

