CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Harrison scores 25 to…

Harrison scores 25 to lead ULM over Northwestern St. 84-71

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Russell Harrison had a career-high 25 points as ULM got past Northwestern State 84-71 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier had 17 points and seven rebounds for ULM (4-4). Trey Boston added 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Demons (1-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Brian White added 14 points. Jalen King had 12 points and seven rebounds.

ULM defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Nov. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up