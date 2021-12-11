CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Harper leads Boston University…

Harper leads Boston University past Dartmouth 65-62

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jonas Harper hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining and scored 19 points to lead Boston University to a 65-62 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Sukhmail Mathon contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers (9-3), who notched their fifth straight win. Javante McCoy added 10 points and nine rebounds. McCoy made two free throws with 6 seconds left to push the Terriers’ lead to three.

Aaryn Rai had 17 points for the Big Green (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brendan Barry added 13 points. Garrison Wade had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up