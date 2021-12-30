Harper Jr., Rutgers host CCSU

Central Connecticut (3-10) vs. Rutgers (6-5) Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Central Connecticut (3-10) vs. Rutgers (6-5)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nigel Scantlebury and Central Connecticut will go up against Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers. The junior Scantlebury is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Harper, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Rutgers’ Harper, Caleb McConnell and Geo Baker have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring over the last five games.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Scantlebury has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Central Connecticut is 0-9 when it allows at least 68 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Rutgers has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 65.3.

RECENT GAMES: Central Connecticut has averaged only 63.2 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Devils are giving up 73.4 points per game over that stretch.

