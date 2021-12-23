HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » College Basketball » Hancock lifts Milwaukee past…

Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devon Hancock had 18 points to carry Milwaukee to a 74-52 win over St. Xavier (Illinois) on Thursday.

DeAndre Gholston had 15 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee (3-8). Tafari Simms added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Lathon had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Jaeden King had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Jack Halverson added 11 points and Joshua Evans had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up