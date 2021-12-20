CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Hampton goes up against VMI

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

VMI (7-5) vs. Hampton (4-7)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI and Hampton look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Hampton lost 67-54 to Loyola (Md.) on Dec. 12, while VMI fell 77-70 at Wake Forest last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hampton’s Najee Garvin has averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Russell Dean has put up 11.7 points. For the Keydets, Jake Stephens has averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Kamdyn Curfman has put up 18.2 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Garvin has had his hand in 50 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 24 field goals and six assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 58: Hampton is 0-7 this year when it allows 58 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 58.

STREAK SCORING: Hampton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 54.7.

TOUGH DEFENSE: VMI has held opposing teams to 36.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Keydets have held opposing shooters to 35.6 percent.

