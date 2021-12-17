Hammond, UMass Lowell host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (4-7) vs. UMass Lowell (7-4) Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Sacred Heart (4-7) vs. UMass Lowell (7-4)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart will go up against Everette Hammond and UMass Lowell. The junior T. Thomas has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games. Hammond, a senior, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Hammond, Justin Faison and Allin Blunt have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 35 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: T. Thomas has connected on 35 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the River Hawks. UMass Lowell has 39 assists on 86 field goals (45.3 percent) over its past three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout UMass Lowell defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Sacred Heart has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent through 11 games (ranking the Pioneers 302nd).

