CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hammond scores 20 to…

Hammond scores 20 to lead Niagara past Albany 66-58

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 20 points as Niagara beat Albany 66-58 on Saturday.

Jordan Cintron had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Eagles (5-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points. Noah Thomasson had seven rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (3-8). Jamel Horton added 12 points. Jarvis Doles had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up