Hamilton, UNLV host Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (1-9) vs. UNLV (6-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Felix Lemetti and Nebraska Omaha will battle Bryce Hamilton and UNLV. The junior Lemetti is averaging nine points over the last five games. Hamilton, a senior, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr. and Jordan McCabe have collectively scored 46 percent of UNLV’s points this season. For Nebraska Omaha, Nick Ferrarini, Marco Smith and Sam’i Roe have combined to score 27 percent of the team’s points this season.LOVE FOR LEMETTI: Lemetti has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UNLV is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Runnin’ Rebels are 1-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last five road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 82.6 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Nebraska Omaha’s offense has turned the ball over 15.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 19 turnovers over its last three games.

