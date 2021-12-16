CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Hamilton scores 26 to lift UNLV over Omaha 84-71

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 12:41 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 26 points as UNLV defeated Nebraska Omaha 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (7-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Jordan McCabe had 11 points and Josh Baker 10.

Felix Lemetti scored a career-high 20 points for the Mavericks (1-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nick Ferrarini added 12 points. Darrius Hughes had 10 points.

