Hall scores 26 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Temple 68-49

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:42 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall had 26 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Temple 68-49 on Saturday in a Big 5 rivalry among Philadelphia-area teams.

Hall made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points for Saint Joseph’s (6-4). Taylor Funk added 13 rebounds.

Temple totaled a season-low 22 points in the first half on 28% shooting (9-32).

Damian Dunn had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (6-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Jeremiah Williams added 12 points. Jahlil White had 11 points and six rebounds.

