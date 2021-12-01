CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Hall leads Saint Joseph’s over Binghamton 79-57

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:08 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hall recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift Saint Joseph’s to a 79-57 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points for the Hawks (4-3). Cameron Brown added 13 points, while Jack Forrest scored 11.

John McGriff had 14 points to lead the Bearcats (2-4). Tyler Bertram, the Bearcats’ leading scorer at 12 points per game, missed all five of his 3-pointers, scoring five points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

