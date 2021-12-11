CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Haase scores 25 to lead Mercer past Georgia Southern 77-68

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 4:51 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase had 25 points as Mercer defeated Georgia Southern 77-68 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds for Mercer (7-4), which earned its fifth straight win. James Glisson III added 14 points. Kamar Robertson had 11 points and six steals.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (5-4) as did Kamari Brown, who also grabbed nine rebounds. Andrei Savrasov had 10 points.

