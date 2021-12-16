CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Griffin scores 19 to…

Griffin scores 19 to carry Tulsa over Alcorn State 83-62

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 19 points as Tulsa easily beat Alcorn State 83-62 on Thursday night.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (6-5). Tim Dalger added 13 points and Curtis Haywood II had 12 points.

Paul King scored a season-high 21 points for the Braves (1-9), who have now lost four consecutive games. Oddyst Walker added 16 points. Darrious Agnew had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up